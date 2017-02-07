Beanpot 2017 Live: Boston College Vs. Boston University Set For Main Event

Share this:

BOSTON — With all due respect to Northeastern and Harvard, the second Beanpot semifinal Monday night featuring rivals Boston University and Boston College is the headliner.

Yes, the Crimson and Huskies played one heck of a thrilling contest in Game 1, which No. 4 Harvard won 4-3, but it is must-see TV whenever BC and BU face off in college hockey.

The Terriers enter Monday’s game at TD Garden with an 18-7-2 record and are ranked No. 3 in the nation, while the Eagles are 18-9-2 and are ranked No. 7.

Here are the lines for the all-import game between the Terriers and defending Beanpot-champion Eagles.

