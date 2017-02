How To Watch Beanpot On NESN And NESN National

Share this:

If you’re a college hockey fan in New England, there are few, if any, events better than the Beanpot.

And if you’re a fan of New England college hockey living outside of New England, you can still watch the premier in-season college hockey tournament on NESN National.

NESN obviously has viewers in New England covered, but those who have moved away can still tune in starting Monday night as the action gets started at TD Garden.

First, here’s the Beanpot schedule.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Semifinal No. 1: Harvard vs. Northeastern, 5 p.m. ET

Semifinal No. 2: Boston University vs. Boston College, 8 p.m. ET

MONDAY FEB. 13

Consolation game: 4:30 p.m. ET

Championship game: 7:30 p.m. ET

NESN will have wall-to-wall coverage — including a live blog on NESN.com and highlights on the NESN social media channels — but if you live outside of New England, you can also catch the action on NESN National.

See the NESN National listings below.

NESN National Channel Listings