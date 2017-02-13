Beanpot 2017 Live: Boston College Vs. Northeastern Consolation Game

Share this:

End second period, BC 1, NU 1: The game heads to the final period locked at 1-1. The second frame featured a lot of back-and-forth action, which each teaming having their fair share of scoring chances. The Eagles held the shots-on-net advantage in the period, registering 11 to the Huskies’ nine.

Second period, 1:09, BC 1, NU 1; Boston College could not convert on the power play, but there was plenty of action in their two-minute man advantage. Huskies’ winger Nolan Stevens found himself on a breakaway, but couldn’t convert on the short-handed attempt.

Second period, 3:09, BC 1, NU 1: The Eagles will get their second man-advantage opportunity of the night, as Huskies defenseman Garret Cockerill gets two minutes for charging.

Second period, 7:34, BC 1, NU 1: We have a tie game, folks. Northeastern’s Matt Filipe roofs a wrist shot, beating BC goaltender Joseph Woll stick-side high.

Second period, 7;51, BC 1, NU 0: Northeastern calls a timeout.

Second period, 9;22, BC 1, NU 0: Boston College let its man advantage go by the wayside, as Northeastern kills off Davies’ penalty.

Second period, 11:22, BC 1, NU 0: The Eagles get their first power-play opportunity of the night. Huskies defenseman Jeremy Davies heads to the penalty box for face-masking.

Second period, 1257, BC 1, NU 0: The power play has not been kind to Northeastern. Despite having a 5-on-3 advantage for one minute, the Huskies couldn’t find the back of the net.

Second period, 14:57: BC 1, NU 0: We weren’t kidding about the Boston College penalties. Just a minute after Fitzgerald’s roughing call, White found himself in the penalty box for elbowing.

Second period, 15:57, BC 1, NU 0: The Eagles are having a tough time staying out of the penalty box. Their third infraction on the night comes by the way of a Ryan Fitzgerald roughing penalty.

Second period, 17:00, BC 1, NU 0: Both teams came out with high energy to start the second period, but that did not translate into scoring chances. Neither squad registered a shot on net in the opening three minutes.

End first period, BC 1, NU 0: After starting off slow, the Huskies controlled the tempo for most of the first period. They recorded 15 shots on net, but failed to convert on any. The Eagles did not have many quality scoring chances, but capitalized on their best opportunity, resulting in Cotton’s tally.

First period, 2;29, BC 1, NU 0: We have our first goal of the game. Boston College freshman David Cotton beats Northeastern goaltender Ryan Ruck short side to put the Eagles on the board. Colin White and Calnan logged assists on the goal.

🚨 The #BCEagles have the game's first goal! 🚨 David Cotton with his ninth goal of the year at 17:31 in the first.#BCEagles #Beanpot pic.twitter.com/8EZ8KbP13c — BC Hockey (@BCHockey) February 13, 2017

First period, 5:48, BC 0, NU 0: The Eagles’ penalty kill holds firm yet again, as the Huskies fail to take advantage of the power play.

First period, 7:48, BC 0, NU 0: Northeastern gets its second power-play opportunity of the night, as Boston College’s J.D. Dudek heads to the penalty box for cross-checking.

First period, 8:16, BC 0, NU 0: BC calls a timeout.

First period, 8:46, BC 0, NU 0: Both teams have had their chances, each posting six shots on net.

First period, 13:31, BC 0, NU 0: The Huskies couldn’t capitalize on the man advantage, as the Eagles showed off an impressive penalty kill.

First period, 15:31, BC 0, NU: Eagles’ Chris Calnan heads to the penalty box, two minutes for boarding.

First period, 18:09, BC 0, NU 0: The Eagles control the tempo out of the gate, registering three shots on net in the first two minutes. The Huskies are having trouble getting out of their own end.

BOSTON — It all comes down to this.

The 2017 Beanpot championship will be decided Monday night in a matchup between the Harvard Crimson and the Boston University Terriers. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, but you won’t have to wait until then for some Beanpot action.

The Northeastern Huskies and Boston College Eagles will battle it out in the consolation game prior to the championship tilt. BC currently sits atop the Hockey East standings with 27 points (13-4-1), while Northeastern is near the cellar with 15 points (6-9-3). Puck drop is set for 4:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lines for both teams.

Here are the projected lines for BC vs. Northeastern #Beanpot consolation game. pic.twitter.com/jStNDN22Ak — Adam London (@ALondon5) February 13, 2017

Make sure to keep it right here for live updates, analysis and highlights throughout the night.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images