Ben Watson Gives Peek Inside Bill Belichick’s ‘Matter Of Fact’ Pregame Speeches

HOUSTON — It’s been eight years since Ben Watson blocked and ran routes for the New England Patriots, but the veteran tight end hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to be a crew member on Bill Belichick’s tight ship.

Watson, now of the Baltimore Ravens, joined NESN.com’s Rachel Holt on Super Bowl LI Radio Row to give some insight on what a Belichick pregame speech sounds like and to reflect on his six seasons catching passes from Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images