Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Canadiens Lineups

The Bruce Cassidy era in Boston is off to a nice start.

The Bruins are 2-0-0 since Cassidy took over as interim head coach when Claude Julien was fired last Tuesday, but his toughest test is Sunday night at TD Garden when the B’s host the first-place Montreal Canadiens.

Carey Price is expected to be the Habs’ starting goaltender, and he’s pretty much owned the Bruins throughout his career with a 24-8-4 record and a .924 save percentage. However, he’s struggled mightily in four February games. Price has a poor .875 save percentage with 13 goals allowed in those matchups.

Price’s road doesn’t get any easier Sunday, as the Bruins have scored four or more goals in six of their last seven games. Boston is 5-2-0 over that span.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Habs.

BOSTON BRUINS (28-23-6)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Backes

Peter Cehlarik–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano–Ryan Spooner–Matt Beleskey

Tim Schaller–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara–Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug–Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller–Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

MONTREAL CANADIENS (31-18-8)

Max Pacioretty–Phillip Danault–Alexander Radulov

Artturi Lehkonen–Alex Galchenyuk–Paul Byron

Sven Andrighetto–Tomas Plekanec–Andrew Shaw

Daniel Carr–Michael McCarron–Torrey Mitchell

Alexei Emelin–Shea Weber

Nathan Beaulieu–Jeff Petry

Andrei Markov–Greg Pateryn

Carey Price

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images