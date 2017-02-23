Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

by on Wed, Feb 22, 2017 at 7:58PM
1,255

The Boston Bruins are red-hot as they enter Wednesday night’s tilt with the Anaheim Ducks.

The B’s are 4-0-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy following their 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The Ducks, on the other hand, are searching for consistency. Anaheim has lost six of their last nine games, but are just five points back of the first-place Sharks in the Pacific Division.

Making matters worse for the Ducks is the absence of center Antoine Vermette, who is appealing a 10-game suspension for slashing an official on Feb. 14.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-23-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Jimmy Hayes
Matt Beleskey-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller-Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

ANAHEIM DUCKS (31-20-10)

Nick Ritchie-Ryan Getzlaf-Ondřej Kase
Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg
Nicolas Kerdiles-Rickard Rakell-Corey Perry
Joseph Cramarossa-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw

Cam Fowler-Sami Vatanen
Hampus Lindholm-Josh Manson
Korbinian Holzer-Kevin Bieksa

Jonathan Bernier

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 18, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $3,700 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN