Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

The Boston Bruins are red-hot as they enter Wednesday night’s tilt with the Anaheim Ducks.

The B’s are 4-0-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy following their 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

The Ducks, on the other hand, are searching for consistency. Anaheim has lost six of their last nine games, but are just five points back of the first-place Sharks in the Pacific Division.

Making matters worse for the Ducks is the absence of center Antoine Vermette, who is appealing a 10-game suspension for slashing an official on Feb. 14.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (30-23-6)

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes

Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Jimmy Hayes

Matt Beleskey-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash

Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid

Kevan Miller-Colin Miller

Tuukka Rask

ANAHEIM DUCKS (31-20-10)



Nick Ritchie-Ryan Getzlaf-Ondřej Kase

Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg

Nicolas Kerdiles-Rickard Rakell-Corey Perry

Joseph Cramarossa-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw

Cam Fowler-Sami Vatanen

Hampus Lindholm-Josh Manson

Korbinian Holzer-Kevin Bieksa

Jonathan Bernier

