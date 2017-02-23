Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lineups

The Boston Bruins are red-hot as they enter Wednesday night’s tilt with the Anaheim Ducks.
The B’s are 4-0-0 under interim head coach Bruce Cassidy following their 2-1 overtime win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.
The Ducks, on the other hand, are searching for consistency. Anaheim has lost six of their last nine games, but are just five points back of the first-place Sharks in the Pacific Division.
Making matters worse for the Ducks is the absence of center Antoine Vermette, who is appealing a 10-game suspension for slashing an official on Feb. 14.
Here are the projected lineups for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (30-23-6)
Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Backes
Peter Cehlarik-David Krejci-David Pastrnak
Frank Vatrano-Ryan Spooner-Jimmy Hayes
Matt Beleskey-Dominic Moore-Riley Nash
Zdeno Chara-Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug-Adam McQuaid
Kevan Miller-Colin Miller
Tuukka Rask
ANAHEIM DUCKS (31-20-10)
Nick Ritchie-Ryan Getzlaf-Ondřej Kase
Andrew Cogliano-Ryan Kesler-Jakob Silfverberg
Nicolas Kerdiles-Rickard Rakell-Corey Perry
Joseph Cramarossa-Nate Thompson-Logan Shaw
Cam Fowler-Sami Vatanen
Hampus Lindholm-Josh Manson
Korbinian Holzer-Kevin Bieksa
Jonathan Bernier
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
