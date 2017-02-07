Tom Brady’s Son Was A Dabbing Machine During Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

Share this:

Breaking: The dab is cool again, courtesy of Tom Brady’s youngest son, Ben.

As the New England Patriots paraded through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, celebrating their Super Bowl LI championship, Ben Brady was sitting atop a duck boat dabbing on all the haters.

BREAKING: Tom Brady's son, Benny, has brought back the dab. #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/SeswlsNTqd — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 7, 2017

Brady was repped during the parade by fellow Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who donned a No. 12 jersey.

Brady spoke after the parade at City Hall Plaza, where fans had gathered for a post-parade rally. The quarterback grabbed one of the Patriots’ five Lombardi Trophies and screamed, “Let’s go!” before joining in on a fan-led “We want six!” chant.

