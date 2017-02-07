New England Patriots

Tom Brady’s Son Was A Dabbing Machine During Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade

by on Tue, Feb 7, 2017 at 2:13PM
19,631

Breaking: The dab is cool again, courtesy of Tom Brady’s youngest son, Ben.

As the New England Patriots paraded through the streets of Boston on Tuesday, celebrating their Super Bowl LI championship, Ben Brady was sitting atop a duck boat dabbing on all the haters.

Brady was repped during the parade by fellow Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who donned a No. 12 jersey.

Brady spoke after the parade at City Hall Plaza, where fans had gathered for a post-parade rally. The quarterback grabbed one of the Patriots’ five Lombardi Trophies and screamed, “Let’s go!” before joining in on a fan-led “We want six!” chant.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Have a question for Doug Kyed? Send it to him via Twitter at @DougKyed.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN