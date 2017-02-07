Bill Russell Crashes Russell Westbrook’s ‘Stats’ Commercial With NBA History Lesson

Share this:

If Russell Westbrook wants to teach advanced basketball analytics, he first has to learn more lessons from the master.

Foot Locker and Jordan Brand on Tuesday released a new commercial, in which the Oklahoma City Thunder guard introduces the world to some of his favorite “stats.” Amid his MVP-caliber season, NBA fans certainly are keen to learn about Westbrook’s Vine-saving, neglect-inducing feats.

But Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell intervened when Westbrook made a boast that was too ridiculous to go unchallenged.

The elder Russell needed only to point to one stat, his 11 NBA titles, to back his claim, but that would just be mean to Westbrook.