Bruins Look To Bounce Back Against Kings After Loss To Ducks

The Boston Bruins lost their first game under Bruce Cassidy on Wednesday night against the Anaheim Ducks 5-3. The Bruins are back on the ice Thursday night in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Tuukka Rask will get the night off as Cassidy confirmed that Anton Khudobin will be between the pipes for the Bruins against the Kings. The Bruins beat the Kings at home earlier this season in December, but the team is well aware of the Kings fire power up front.

For more information about Thursday nights game check out the video above from “NESN Live.”

Thumbnail photo from James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports