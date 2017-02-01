Colts Punter Pat McAfee Has Amazing Story About Peyton Manning In A Casino

Share this:

Pat McAfee is a pretty good NFL punter who’s obviously made a nice living kicking around the pigskin. But it appears he might have a nice future in the stand-up comedy game, too.

The Indianapolis Colts punter is one of the NFL’s most outgoing, outspoken characters, so it’s not entirely surprising he’s building a second career as a stand-up comedian. He even has his own comedy special titled “Open Book,” which is due out “soon,” according to his YouTube account.

McAfee released a short (expletive-laden) segment from the special featuring an all-time great story about legendary quarterback Peyton Manning, dating back to Manning’s time with the Colts.

Without trying to give too much away, the story is about a time McAfee went on a golf trip with Manning, an excursion that also included some gambling and a glimpse into Manning’s secret psychic skills.

Check it out below, but there’s a handful of F-bombs, so if that’s not really your thing, you’ll want to pass. Oh, and before you watch it, click here and read this story about McAfee, which will help explain the punchline.

