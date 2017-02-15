Floyd Mayweather Jr. Gives Conor McGregor Ultimatum For Potential Fight

Share this:

The social media slap fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor just won’t stop.

Mayweather on Tuesday denied rumors that him and McGregor agreed to a deal to make their much-anticipated boxing match a reality. The UFC champion responded with a tweet taking a shot at the boxing legend, which prompted a counterpunch from Mayweather, who gave McGregor an ultimatum of sorts via Twitter early Wednesday morning.

A report that surfaced Monday said a contract hadn’t been signed by Mayweather and McGregor “due to a third-party hold-up” but that all the details of a potential fight had been agreed upon and that the bout could be announced “within two weeks.” The fighters’ reactions, plus UFC president Dana White’s insistence that no deal is in place, sure have thrown cold water on those flames, though. It now sounds like we’re not any closer to Mayweather and McGregor actually fighting than we were before the report surfaced.

Neither fighter has ruled out eventually coming to an agreement, at least. So there’s that for fight fans to hang their hats on, even though early odds set for the potential fight suggest it could be rather one-sided, anyway.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images