Darrelle Revis’ Attorney Explains Jets Star’s Alleged Run-In With Drunk Guy

Darrelle Revis allegedly was involved in an altercation over the weekend in Pittsburgh, resulting in the New York Jets cornerback being charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor Thursday night.

It was unclear Thursday night whether Revis had turned himself in to police, as his attorney, Blaine Jones, told ESPN he was trying to reach the 31-year-old by phone. But TMZ Sports caught up with Jones, who relayed Revis’ version of what happened during the incident that allegedly occurred early Sunday morning.

Although Revis claims to have feared for his safety, two men (ages 22 and 21) told police they were punched by the seven-time Pro Bowl pick amid a verbal altercation. Witnesses said the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police, via ESPN.

Pittsburgh police charged Revis with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of robbery and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats. Clearly, he has a lot to figure out in addition to the uncertainty surrounding his NFL career following a disappointing season with the Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images