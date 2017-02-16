Reports: Jets Star Darrelle Revis Involved In Altercation In Pittsburgh

Share this:

UPDATE (Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET): There are a few different reports about this Darrelle Revis incident in Pittsburgh over the weekend. The original story below alleges Revis was attacked by five men and was injured.

However, a report from WTAE in Pittsburgh says Revis “is being investigated by Pittsburgh police, who are considering filing felony charges stemming from an early-morning street altercation on the South Side last weekend.”

WTAE’s report also states two men were knocked out during the altercation but it’s unclear who threw the punches.

We will continue to update this story when new information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: Darrelle Revis allegedly was assaulted by five people while in Pittsburgh to visit family this weekend, according to CBS Pittsburgh.

The station also is reporting he was injured as a result of the incident. His exact condition is not yet known. The motive behind the alleged assault also has not been reported.

The New York Jets cornerback and former Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots played college football at the University of Pittsburgh. Revis was born in Aliquippa, Penn.

Revis played in 15 games for the Jets during the 2016 season. He tallied one interception and 53 tackles.

