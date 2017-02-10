Dining Playbook: Where They Eat: Season 4, Episode 2

Share this:

Tweet







Dining Playbook

Season 4 Episode 02

Saturday February 11th 9am

Sunday February 12th 9pm

NESN’s Dining Playbook features two of America’s favorite pastimes: food and sports with help from the region’s best known hosts, athletes and tastemakers. Emmy award winning duo Billy Costa and Jenny Johnson leverage their considerable following and bring NESN viewers a fresh new approach to enjoying the best of what the region has to offer.

Host: Lamplighter Brewing

The newest Cambridge brewery is a smash hit. The tap room serves not only beer, but coffee and pastries in the early morning hours. Play Connect Four with your friends, and enjoy a flight of their house brewed beer.

* 284 BROADWAY, CAMBRIDGE, MA 02139 (617) 945 0450 LAMPLIGHTERBREWING.COM

FACEBOOK: @LAMPLIGHTERBREWING

TWITTER: @LAMPLIGHTERBREW

INSTAGRAM: @LAMPLIGHTERBREW

Review: Trattoria San Pietro

If you live south of Boston and are looking for some good rustic Italian fare, we suggest heading to Trattoria San Pietro in Norwell. Since 1990, Trattoria San Pietro has been a gourmet landmark for Italian cuisine in the South Shore.

* 276 WASHINGTON ST., NORWELL, MA 02061 (781) 659-2009 TRATTORIASANPIETRO.COM

Where The Locals Eat: Masa

We’re sending a local Boston Influencer to the South End Mexican eatery, Masa. @SouthEndBoston will give us the inside details on the atmosphere, what to order, and what to drink.

* 439 TREMONT ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 338-8884 MASARESTAURANT.COM

FACEBOOK: @MASA.SOUTHEND

INSTAGRAM: @MASARESTAURANT

TWITTER: @MASABOSTON

Training Camp: Heather Costa of Revolution Juice

Jenny’s health guru is back in action. This time she’s making the perfect plate with Billy.

* REVOLUTION JUICE 150 HUNTINGTON AVE., BOSTON, MA 02115 (857) 233-4313 REVOLUTIONJUICE.COM

HEATHER INSTAGRAM: @HEATHERCOSTA

FACEBOOK: @REVOLUTIONJUICE

INSTAGRAM: @REVOLUTIONJUICE

TWITTER: @REVJUICE

Training Camp: Rachel Gibeley of Rosebud

Rachel Gibeley, the Pastry Chef at the Rosebud, comes to the BCAE kitchen and bakes a chocolate peanut butter pie with Billy.

* ROSEBUD 381 SUMMER ST., SOMERVILLE, MA 02144 (617) 629-9500 ROSEBUDKITCHEN.COM

RACHEL INSTAGRAM: @RACHELGIBELEY

INSTAGRAM: @ROSEBUDKITCHEN

TWITTER: @ROSEBUDKITCHEN

* BCAE 122 ARLINGTON ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 267-4430 BCAE.ORG

FACEBOOK: @BCAE122

INSTAGRAM: @BCAE

TWITTER: @BCAE



Review: Piattini

This Back Bay wine bar recently went under some unforeseen renovations when a fire ruined most of their restaurant. Newly re-opened and offering Boston customers small plates and wine to match.

* 226 NEWBURY ST., BOSTON, MA 02116 (617) 536-2020 PIATTINI.COM

FACEBOOK: @SMALLPLATESNOW

INSTAGRAM: @PIATTINICAFE

TWITTER: @PIATTINICAFE