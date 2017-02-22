Does Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Have A Future Career In WWE?

Share this:

Tweet







WWE superstar Mojo Rawley is not a blood relative of the Gronkowski family, but his ties to the Gronk clan run deep.

Rawley, whose real name is Dean Muhtadi, played defensive end at the University of Maryland and was teammates with Dan and Chris Gronkowski. By the time the three left College Park in 2009, Rawley was pretty much a part of the family.

“They’re my best friends,” Rawley told ESPN’s Arash Markazi. “Big G, Papa Gronk (Gordon Gronkowski) — he calls me his sixth son, and I call him my second dad. We all grew up together before anyone achieved any kind of level of success. We push each other. We talk to each other every day. It’s one of those things where I’ll see Rob busting a move after a big game and the rest of us are like, ‘We got to catch up with Big Rob,’ and then Rob will come to one of my matches and he’ll be all amped up and say, ‘I got to step my game up, too.’ That’s just kind of our relationship.”

As New England Patriots fans know, Rob Gronkowski is one of the most charismatic athletes in all of sports, which could translate nicely into a WWE ring. Rawley hopes that one day this idea can become a reality.

“Rob has been a fan of the WWE for a long time,” Rawley told ESPN. “Trust me, we’ve been talking about this for years and whenever the time is right and whenever the stars are aligned, I can tell you he will be raring to get over here. He’s fired up doing something with me here at WWE, and I can’t wait to have him. We’ve been dreaming about it for years.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images