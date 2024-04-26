FOXBORO, Mass. — Drake Maye had plenty of support from his family when the New England Patriots selected the North Carolina quarterback at No. 3 overall Thursday night.

But Maye’s three older brothers made sure to give him a dose of brotherly love, too.

While some of the top draft picks heard heartfelt messages from family members in a video after their NFL dreams came true, Maye’s brothers, who all have an athletic background, took turns roasting the 21-year-old signal-caller by calling him a “pretty boy,” “overrated,” and “a (expletive).”

It didn’t take long for that video to go viral on social media and Maye had a chance to respond to his brothers Friday at Gillette Stadium during his introductory press conference.

Story continues below advertisement

“That video was pretty funny,” Maye said. “I’m sure I’ll get back at them somehow.”

Drake Maye’s brothers were asked to record a special message for him and they did this 😂😂 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/zzxsTESlpS — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2024

Oldest brother Luke Maye didn’t take credit for the idea and said him and his brothers did have words of affection for their youngest brother, but it didn’t make the cut.

“Cole had the great idea. He said, ‘Why don’t we do something kind of little bit jokingly after our heartfelt message,'” Luke Maye said. “It’s funny that our heartfelt message isn’t heard, but it’s the joking afterward that everybody hears and sees. But that’s who we are. We like to joke, we like to laugh, but deep down, Drake knows all we want is the best for him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Even though Drake Maye got roasted by his brothers, he made sure to toast them. They not only attended the draft but accompanied him and his longtime girlfriend to Gillette Stadium.

Maye put joking aside for a second Friday and praised them for helping him get to this point in his career.

“Being the youngest brother, I was the runt for a while,” Maye said. “They’re all over there, 6-7, 6-8 and 6-9. So, I’m still the shortest. But I was the instigator growing up. I was getting beat up on. Luckily, I was the most athletic so I could run away from them and they couldn’t catch me.

“They played a big part in my role of getting here today. Sports has done so much to our family and put us in this position. Just glad to be in this position and glad to share this moment with them. Those are my three best friends over there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite being a top-three NFL draft pick, Maye said he doesn’t have bragging rights over his brothers yet. As Maye pointed out, that still goes to Luke, who won a national championship on the hardwood at North Carolina in 2017, and Cole, who pitched for the Florida Gators and won a national title the same year.

“I think in the Maye family, championships kind of rule over anything,” Maye said. “So maybe until I get one of those. They got two national champions over there, so I think that still trumps being a first-round draft choice.”

It’s evident how much family and loyalty mean to the Maye family. Luke, who plays professional basketball in Japan, had it written into his contract that he would get time off to see his youngest brother get drafted.

And Maye couldn’t have been happier to have his family by his side as he joined the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is my squad,” Maye said. “If you’re getting me, you’re getting them.”