Drake Maye’s Locker Intro Seems To End Bill Belichick Tradition

Drake Maye was introduced Friday as the New England Patriots’ first-round draft pick, and fans still hanging on to their Mac Jones jerseys might be able to retain some value from them.

Maye made the quick trip from Detriot to Foxboro, Mass., following the 2024 NFL Draft. He met head coach Jerod Mayo and owner Robert Kraft in person as the 21-year-old celebrated the occasion with his family.

The Patriots released a video of Maye getting a first look at his locker. It confirmed the North Carolina product will wear No. 10 as he did in his Tar Heels career, and it added even more excitement for Maye, especially with his locker being next to Jacoby Brissett.

The jersey reveal also seemed to end a Bill Belichick tradition of rookies earning their numbers. Fans might remember Jones practicing in a No. 50 jersey before he wore No. 10 in the preseason, and it was the same for other rookies who wore unconventional numbers.

Maye on Friday spoke about Mayo being a players’ coach, and fans are seeing the small changes the head coach is making in his first season. That’s not to say everything is different as Mayo recalled a Belichick line of rookies not being ready on the first day when talking about whether Maye would be the starting quarterback right away.

The rookie signal-caller still will have to earn his starting job and will compete with Brissett and Bailey Zappe for the QB1 role. And he’ll be doing it as the new No. 10 in New England.