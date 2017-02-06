Even Shannon Sharpe Thinks Tom Brady Is Greatest Player In NFL History

Share this:

Shannon Sharpe is a known New England Patriots hater.

Sure, he’s had some praise for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and Co. over the years, but the NFL Hall of Famer also has been critical of the Patriots in several instances, leading to a few pretty interesting Twitter dust-ups between him and passionate New England fans.

Well, even Mr. Sharpe can’t help but tip his cap after the Patriots completed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history Sunday to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. In fact, he thinks Brady is the best player the NFL has ever seen.

"In the [NFL's] 97-year history, there has never been a player better than Tom Brady." — @ShannonSharpe pic.twitter.com/I4L87cUGLM — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 6, 2017

Oh, by the way, Sharpe picked the Falcons to win Sunday during FOX’s pregame coverage.

