The Patriots addressed one of their most obvious needs with their second-round selection of Ja’Lynn Polk during the 2024 NFL Draft.

And the way Polk describes his game surely will excite those in New England.

“Man, they’re getting a beast,” Polk said during a video conference with reporters, shortly after New England used the No. 37 pick to grab the Washington product.

“A dude that loves football, loves his teammates and (is) ready to build and be a great player. A very electric person, (who’s ready to) go out and win games.”

Polk compared his own game to that of Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Johnson and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen, a longtime receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Polk viewed as versatile inside-outside receiver who has the ability to climb the ladder and make difficult catches look easy when the ball is in the air. Polk said his versatile skillset is something he takes pride in.

“Being an elite player, you’ve got to be able to know how to move around and do different things. Be able to go out there and contribute to your offense,” Polk said. “So being versatile, being able to move inside, outside, know what everybody is doing on the field is very important.

“I think it’s my job to know as much as I can to go out there and make plays for those guys that are putting in work each and every play. So I want to put my quarterback in the best situation possible. I know I’m going to be able to go out there and make plays for them. And just being able to help other guys around me, make their jobs easier as well.”

The Washington product, serving in arguably the best receiver room in the country last season, recorded 69 catches for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games.