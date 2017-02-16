F1 Fans Now Can Get Fernando Alonso Emoji Keyboard On iPhone, Android

Anybody can design a Bitmoji avatar in their own likeness, but only a select few are lucky enough to have their own emoji keyboards. The most recent celebrity to get the full emoji makeover is McLaren-Honda Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.
The two-time F1 world champion announced Tuesday that a new Fernando Alonso-themed keyboard was available for download from the App Store and Google Play.
In addition to Alonso’s face being transformed into the typical emoticons you’d expect, the keyboard also includes images from throughout the Spaniard’s career, such as him celebrating his first title with Renault and relaxing in a lawn chair after a mechanical failure in 2015.
The Fernando Alonso Emoji app is free to download, but the keyboard itself is a 99-cent in-app purchase.
Thumbnail photo via Red Bull Content Pool
