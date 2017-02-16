F1 Fans Now Can Get Fernando Alonso Emoji Keyboard On iPhone, Android

Share this:

Anybody can design a Bitmoji avatar in their own likeness, but only a select few are lucky enough to have their own emoji keyboards. The most recent celebrity to get the full emoji makeover is McLaren-Honda Formula One driver Fernando Alonso.

The two-time F1 world champion announced Tuesday that a new Fernando Alonso-themed keyboard was available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

Descárgate el nuevo teclado virtual con mis #emojis y enviar tus mensajes más directos👏🏻https://t.co/oXUY9FAkgnhttps://t.co/tid9KKTVzh pic.twitter.com/WLc6zaiN6o — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) February 15, 2017

In addition to Alonso’s face being transformed into the typical emoticons you’d expect, the keyboard also includes images from throughout the Spaniard’s career, such as him celebrating his first title with Renault and relaxing in a lawn chair after a mechanical failure in 2015.

We imagine it will be only a matter of time before Twitter once again is awash with #PlacesAlonsoWouldRatherBe memes; especially when you consider Circuit of the America’s level of enthusiasm, and its well-known tweeting skills.

Are we really going to sit here and act like the @alo_oficial emojis aren't the greatest development in phone technology since caller ID? pic.twitter.com/vLqh4ZJcEY — COTA (@circuitamericas) February 15, 2017

The Fernando Alonso Emoji app is free to download, but the keyboard itself is a 99-cent in-app purchase.

