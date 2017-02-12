Fab Melo, Former Celtics, Syracuse Center, Reportedly Dies In Brazil

Share this:

The sports world reportedly lost a member way too soon Saturday.

Former Syracuse men’s basketball star and Boston Celtics first-round draft pick Fab Melo died in Brazil, a source confirmed with The New York Times’ Adam Zagoria. He was 26 years old.

After the news broke, ESPN spoke with Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim about Melo’s passing.

“He was a really good kid, and it’s not fair that he will be defined by one thing, a 10-page paper,” Boeheim told ESPN. “He worked his tail off to become a really good player, and was a nice kid.”

He added: “We don’t know the cause yet. It’s so hard right now, so hard to believe. It’s a sad, sad day.”

The Brazil native played two seasons for Syracuse before being drafted No. 22 overall in 2012 by the C’s. He only played in six games for Boston, and he’s been playing professionally in Brazil since 2014.

