Guy Uses Tesla To Save Man On Highway; Musk Offers To Pay For Repairs

Share this:

Tweet







People typically don’t perform acts of heroism with future recognition and reward as their primary motivation; but it certainly is a bonus.

This week, a German man named Manfred Kick used his Tesla Model S to save an unconscious man on the Autobahn, German publication Muenchner Merkur reported. Kick reportedly saw a Volkswagen Passat swerving and hitting guardrails and, upon noticing the driver was unconscious, drove his Model S in front of the vehicle and began pumping his brakes until both vehicles came to a stop. The man reportedly suffered a stroke.

And now, Kick’s getting more than a kudos from Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In appreciation, Tesla is providing all repair costs free of charge and expedited. https://t.co/D68HNJcCoQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2017

Although the German paper reports the two vehicles suffered combined damage costs of only 10,000 Euro, or roughly $10,500, it’s still a pretty cool gesture by Musk.

Kick reportedly did much more than sacrifice his Tesla, as German publication Sueddeutsche Zeitung reports that he opened the Passat’s door and stabilized the man, who was struggling to breathe.

“I saw that the driver’s body hung lifelessly in the belt,” Kick told Sueddeutsche. “His head and arms hanging limply.”

Someone buy this man a hefeweizen.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Y Combinator