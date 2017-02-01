Heath Evans Lauds Tom Brady, But Reminds Patriots Fans, ‘He’s Human’

Share this:

HOUSTON — Heath Evans got to play alongside Tom Brady during what was supposed to be the New England Patriots quarterback’s prime.

Of course, Brady has extended his prime by an extra decade or so, but suffice it to say that Brady was really, really good in the three-plus seasons Evans spent in New England.

The former fullback and current NFL Network analyst also got to see the human side of Brady. He shared some of those stories with NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava at Radio Row in the run-up to Super Bowl LI.