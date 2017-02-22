Here Are Five Bold Predictions Leading Up To 2017 NBA Trade Deadline

Share this:

Thursday’s NBA trade deadline has some hype to live up to with major dominoes already falling flat.

DeMarcus Cousins now is a member of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Los Angeles Lakers, fresh off promoting Magic Johnson, already have made one notable move after simply flirting with changes at the deadline for years.

With names like Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler and many others still making the rounds, The Association still could undergo drastic changes between now and the Thursday cutoff. To help make the wait a little more doable, The Sports Daily made five bold predictions ahead of the deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images