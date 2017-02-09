Hope Solo To Launch TV Career, As Her USA Women’s Soccer Exile Drags On

Share this:

Hope Solo’s soccer career remains in limbo but she’s already paving the way onto a new field.

The longtime U.S. women’s soccer goalkeeper has signed a contract with Invelop Entertainment to help produce unscripted television content, The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg reported Thursday. Solo will launch her television career as host of “The Cutting Edge,” a sports medicine series that airs on Fox Sports One.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Brant and Invelop Entertainment,” Solo said. “He is an industry leader that shares my passion for unique storytelling, and together we look forward to delivering content that will resonate with not just sports fans but all viewers.”

Where Solo’s television career takes her next remains to be seen, but she’s not returning to Team USA any time soon.

Solo still is under suspension from U.S. Soccer and also is recovering from the shoulder-replacement surgery she underwent last September.

U.S. Soccer didn’t include her on its roster for the SheBelieves Cup, its most important tournament of the year, so fans shouldn’t expect to see her on the field in the near future.

But Solo’s backers will be able to see her in a new light on “The Cutting Edge” and anything else Invelop Entertainment can develop around her personality.

