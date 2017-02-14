Intersection Where Cam Newton Crashed, Broke Back Getting Traffic Light

Share this:

Charlotte, N.C., is getting a new traffic light, and Carolina Panthers and sports fan alike probably know the site all too well.

Back in December 2014, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was involved in a car accident, during which he broke two bones in his back.

The intersection didn’t have a light at the time, but that soon will change, according to the Charlotte Observer. Goldman Sachs and Lincoln Harris, which acquired land in the area, “have agreed to fully fund a new traffic signal and push-button activated pedestrian signals at Church Street and West Hill Street,” according to the Observer.

The traffic signals will cost $141,582, according to the Observer, but that cost appears to be well worth it to make sure another incident like the one Newton was involved in doesn’t happen again.

“There’s not a light there,” Newton told the Observer following the accident. “I believe there should be a light there because it’s an extreme safety hazard. … I hope that the city of Charlotte or Mecklenburg County does something about that intersection right there. It’s extremely dangerous and I would love to see something to take place right there.”

