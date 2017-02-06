Is Patriots’ Super Bowl LI Win Greatest Boston Sports Comeback Ever?

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ comeback from 28-3 down to win 34-28 in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons might be the best comeback in sports history, or at least NFL history.

How about the best comeback in Boston sports history? Take a look at the list below and decide for yourself.

1981 Eastern Conference Finals

Larry Bird’s first signature playoff moment with the Boston Celtics was his team’s comeback from 3-1 down in the 1981 Eastern Conference Finals against the rival Philadelphia 76ers. Game 7 was an all-time classic.

The Celtics went on to defeat the Houston Rockets in a six-game NBA Finals series.

1986 American League Championship Series

The Boston Red Sox trailed the California Angels 3-1 entering Game 5 of the ALCS, but they won three straight games to punch their ticket to the World Series. Dave Henderson’s amazing home run in Game 5 was the highlight of the series comeback.

2001 AFC Divisional Round

The Patriots’ dynasty was born in the snow at the old Foxboro Stadium when New England overcame a 13-3 deficit and defeated the Oakland Raiders 16-13 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Adam Vinatieri’s two amazing kicks in a full snowstorm — one of which forced overtime from 48 yards out — provided two memorable moments for New England football fans.

2002 Eastern Conference Finals, Game 3

The Celtics overcame a 21-point deficit to win Game 3 of the 2003 ECF. At the time, it was the best playoff comeback in NBA history. The Celtics lost the series, but it was one of the team’s best moments from the early 2000s.

2004 and 2007 American League Championship Series

The Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in the 2004 ALCS by becoming the first team in baseball history to win a series after trailing 3-0. The Sox pummeled the Yanks 10-3 in Game 7 at Yankee Stadium en route to their first world Series title in 86 years.

Three years later, the Red Sox overcame a 3-1 ALCS deficit against the Cleveland Indians. They carried that momentum into the World Series, where they swept the Colorado Rockies.

2008 American League Championship Series, Game 5

The Red Sox trailed 7-0 in the fifth inning and were facing elimination against the Tampa Bay Rays, but Boston clawed back and forced a Game 6 before eventually losing in Game 7.

2008 NBA Finals

The greatest comeback in NBA Finals history was completed by the Celtics in Game 4. The Celtics stunned the Lakers by overcoming a 24-point deficit to take a commanding 3-1 series lead. Boston won the series with a Game 6 rout at TD Garden.

2013 Eastern Conference Round 1, Game 7

The Boston Bruins became the first NHL team to erase a 3-goal deficit in the third period of a Game 7 and win when they sent the Toronto Maple Leafs home in thrilling fashion. Bruins center Patrice Bergeron scored the game-tying goal with less than a minute left in regulation, and then he scored the winner in overtime.

Super Bowl XLIX

The Patriots became the first team to win a Super Bowl when trailing by 10 or more points when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 on Malcolm Butler’s incredible interception.

Super Bowl LI

The Patriots trailed 28-3 in the third quarter to the Falcons, but they scored 31 unanswered to win 34-28 in the first Super Bowl ever decided in overtime.

NFL teams were 0-124 all-time in the playoffs when down by 17+ entering the 4th quarter per @pfref #Patriots — Jeremy Lundblad (@JLundbladESPN) February 6, 2017

It’s the best Super Bowl comeback in history.

