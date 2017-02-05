Patriots-Falcons Live: Score, Highlights, Analysis Of Super Bowl LI

Share this:

Tweet







2:58 p.m.: Reports are abounding in the lead-up to kickoff.

The Patriots reportedly tried to trade linebacker Jamie Collins for Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before the deal fell apart.

The Patriots also plan to extend Tom Brady’s contract, because they expect him to play for three to five more years.

2:51 p.m.: The NESN crew has arrived to NRG Stadium for Super Bowl LI.

The stadium is decked out in the odd Super Bowl LI color scheme of teal, red, black and neon yellow.

1:30 p.m. ET: Super Bowl LI is still five hours away, and the media is abord a shuttle to NRG Stadium via police escort.

There’s little left to say or write about the game at this point that hasn’t already been expressed. It’s a matchup of two high-powered offenses, and the Patriots’ defense is exponentially better than the Falcons’.

Here are some stories you should check out before the game. There’s plenty of time.

— Julian Edelman and Matthew Slater are as close as brothers as they enter their third Super Bowl together.

— Patriots teammates recall their first impression of Tom Brady.

— Brandon Bolden still can’t believe he’s friends with Brady.

— Logan Ryan has a special jersey prepared for tonight.

— This week’s mailbag.

— The differences between the Patriots’ 2014 and 2016 teams.

— Brady has been leaning heavily on Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan lately.

— Tom Brady is on pace to never retire.

— It’s difficult to measure Chris Long’s excitement level in a traditional scale.

— How Bill Belichick defenses have traditionally fared against elite wide receivers.

— The Patriots traditionally have started slow in Super Bowls. They’ll try to buck that trend.

— Super Bowl LI presents Patriots fans with their lowest stakes of any previous season.

My projected inactives contain no surprises: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB D.J. Foster, WR Michael Floyd, OT LaAdrian Waddle, CB Cyrus Jones, CB Justin Coleman, SS Jordan Richards

The game will be played under a roof, so weather will not be a factor. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images