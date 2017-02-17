Jaguar Land Rover’s New Infotainment System Lets You Pay For Gas In Your Car

Share this:

Pumping gas when its cold outside is brutal, but when you have to take off your gloves to punch in your pin number to pay, it becomes abject misery. That will no longer be a problem for certain Jaguar and Land Rover owners.

Jaguar Land Rover announced Wednesday it’s introducing an updated version of its infotainment system on the model year 2018 Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace that includes an in-car payment feature for fuel at Shell stations. The Shell app will be rolled out across the entire Jaguar and Land Rover lineups.

“In a world where cash is no longer king, customers are increasingly using electronic payments and contactless cards,” Peter Virk, JLR’s director of connected car and future technology, said in a statement. “Making a payment directly from a car’s touchscreen will make refueling quicker and easier. With this new system you can choose any pump on the forecourt and pay for the fuel even if you’ve forgotten your wallet or can’t find your credit or debit card.”

The in-car payment feature will only initially be supported at Shell stations in the U.K., but JLR plans to introduce it in other global markets in late 2017.

“In 2015, Shell introduced mobile payments at the pump in the U.K.,” David Bunch, vice president of global marketing for Shell, said in a statement. “Today we are proud to offer the next step in cashless motoring, with Jaguar and Land Rover customers in the UK.. paying for their fuel using the car’s touchscreen.”

Customers will be able to make a payment through the Shell app using PayPal or Apple Pay, with Android Pay capability expected to be added later this year.

While the paying for your fuel from your car might seem like an insignificant innovation, the technology itself could have lots of useful applications. JLR said it’s researching future uses such as for parking or at drive-thru restaurants.

All photos via Jaguar Land Rover