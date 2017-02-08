James White Considers Skipping White House Trip With Two Patriots Teammates

Share this:

Martellus Bennett and Devin McCourty might not be the only New England Patriots absent when they go to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl LI victory.

It appears Bennett might have set off a domino effect when he said before the Super Bowl that he wouldn’t visit President Donald Trump if the Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons. The tight end doubled down on that promise when New England actually did win Sunday, and McCourty joined him shortly after.

And running back James White revealed to SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he’s considering skipping the trip, too.

“I’ll wait ’til the time comes and decide then,” White said, via Sporting News.

Bennett and McCourty are stars for the Patriots, but White’s absence would be a lot more conspicuous. The 25-year-old scored three touchdowns in New England’s comeback win — the Patriots’ first touchdown in the third quarter, the last-minute TD that sent the game to overtime and the game-winner — as well as the Patriots’ first two-point conversion.

