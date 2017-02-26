Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick Exit Daytona 500 After Crash On Lap 128

The first 100 laps of Sunday’s Daytona 500 went as smooth as anyone could hope for. After that, though, things quickly fell apart.
Shortly after a wreck on Lap 105 forced a not-so-happy Kyle Busch from the race, Trevor Bayne drove his No. 6 into the rear of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48, prompting a wreck that also included Danica Patrick, Kevin Harvick and defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.
It was a disappointing end to the race for Johnson, who was in search of his third Daytona 500 victory, as well as Patrick who had been racing well up until the accident.
Following the wreck, Hamlin and Harvick went to Pit Row for repairs, and were able to return to the race after maintaining the required minimum speed for five minutes.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP