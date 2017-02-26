Jimmie Johnson, Danica Patrick Exit Daytona 500 After Crash On Lap 128

Share this:

The first 100 laps of Sunday’s Daytona 500 went as smooth as anyone could hope for. After that, though, things quickly fell apart.

Shortly after a wreck on Lap 105 forced a not-so-happy Kyle Busch from the race, Trevor Bayne drove his No. 6 into the rear of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48, prompting a wreck that also included Danica Patrick, Kevin Harvick and defending Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

The Big One in turn 3 at #Daytona500 Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Danica Patrick, & more involved. pic.twitter.com/n9GAsYwZGm — XFINITY Racing (@XFINITYRacing) February 26, 2017

It was a disappointing end to the race for Johnson, who was in search of his third Daytona 500 victory, as well as Patrick who had been racing well up until the accident.

"We would have been a contender" @DanicaPatrick was having a good run until that wreck. #askMRN pic.twitter.com/DAy7pq9AOs — Motor Racing Network (@MRNRadio) February 26, 2017

Following the wreck, Hamlin and Harvick went to Pit Row for repairs, and were able to return to the race after maintaining the required minimum speed for five minutes.

