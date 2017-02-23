Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s Next Title Defense Fight Set For UFC 211 In Dallas

Share this:

The pride of Poland is officially returning to the octagon.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will try to defend her belt for the fifth time when she takes on No. 3-ranked Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of UFC 211 in May.

Jedrzejczyk has already dismantled the No. 1- and No.2-ranked strawweight contenders. She beat top-contender Claudia Gadelha in an all-out brawl at TUF 23 via unanimous decision before edging Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205 in another tightly-contested affair.

Jedrzejczyk’s next test against Andrade won’t be a walk in the park, either.

The Brazilian is coming off a “Fight of the Night” performance against Angela Hill at UFC Fight Night Houston earlier this month and she’s also won her last three fights.

The fight will headline UFC 211 in Dallas along with the main event, which features a heavyweight title matchup between Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos.

