Joe Montana Not Ready To Call Tom Brady (Or Anyone, Really) Best Of All Time

Share this:

Tweet







It’s becoming harder and harder to deny the notion that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

The New England Patriots signal-caller just had one of the best seasons of his career at age 39 and is seemingly getting better every year. He capped this incredible season with a Super Bowl win for the ages, orchestrating a historic 25-point comeback to stun the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

He’s now a five-time Super Bowl winner, has been to seven Super Bowls total and if he plays for another few years like he plans, he’ll likely walk away having also rewritten the NFL record book for quarterbacks.

So, yeah. It’s harder than ever to deny Brady that claim, but another GOAT candidate — Joe Montana — isn’t ready to go down that road.

In fairness to Montana, at least, he’s not ready to go down that road with anyone — including himself.

Don’t expect the debate to end anytime soon. It’s an impossible argument to win. It’s especially true, and Montana made this same point, when you try to compare players from different eras. But that won’t stop folks from trying one way or another.

And if Montana’s wife is telling the truth, we might actually know which side of the argument Montana himself actually comes down on.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images