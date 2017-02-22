John Calipari Appeared Flustered By Missouri Fans’ ‘Cal, You Suck’ Chants

Share this:

Tweet







John Calipari isn’t a very popular man in college basketball gyms outside Lexington, Kentucky. Such is life for one of the most successful and polarizing head coaches in college basketball history.

You’d think, however, he’d be used to that by now, but judging by his reaction to the University of Missouri student section Tuesday night, Coach Cal still can have his feelings hurt just like everyone else.

The University of Kentucky head coach appeared a little flustered by a very to-the-point “Cal, you suck!” chant as he did a halftime interview with ESPN. Calipari made it through one answer, and as the sideline reporter asked him about the taunts, he stormed off to the locker room.

It’s not the first time Tigers fans have forced a Calipari interview short. A similar incident occurred two years ago after a UK win when the Mizzou student section mercilessly booed Calipari while also throwing water bottles at him. He quickly escaped danger once it started raining bottles.

Coach Cal did get the last laugh Tuesday. The Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 10-point win.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Zerof/USA TODAY Sports Images