Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins Suspended One Game For 16th Technical Foul

Share this:

Tweet







The Sacramento Kings will be without star center DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday night when they take on the Boston Celtics.

Cousins was suspended for one game by the NBA on Tuesday for picking up his 16th technical foul of the season. The All-Star center picked up two technical fouls and was ejected during Monday night’s 112-107 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

He is now the fastest player to reach 16 technical fouls, surpassing Dwight Howard who previously reached the mark on March 5 during the 2010-2011 season.

Cousins will now receive a one-game suspension for every two technicals that he gets for the rest of the season.

Sacramento will have their hands full Wednesday against a Celtics team that has won seven straight games and is averaging 114.5 points per game over that stretch. The Kings’ offense has struggled mightily this season without Cousins on the court as it drops off by almost 10 points per 100 possessions without him. Cousins leads the Kings in points, rebounds, assists and blocks so far this season.

Willie Cauley-Stein will start in place of the suspended star Wednesday night but it’ll be a group effort to replace the star’s 27.9 points per game.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images