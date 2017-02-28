Liverpool FC

Leicester City Rides Early Lead To Key 3-1 Premier League Win Vs. Liverpool

by on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 11:07PM
Liverpool resumed their Premier League campaign with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City on Monday night.

After an even start to the game, Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater netted for the managerless Foxes to carve out a convincing 2-1 halftime lead.

After Vardy had added to his tally in the second half, Philippe Coutinho could only score a consolation goal for Jürgen Klopp’s club, who could have few complaints about the result.

The key points:

  • Vardy and Drinkwater give hosts a half-time lead
  • Foxes add to their advantage through Vardy
  • Coutinho strikes back as Reds lose out

