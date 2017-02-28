Leicester City Rides Early Lead To Key 3-1 Premier League Win Vs. Liverpool

Liverpool resumed their Premier League campaign with defeat as they were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City on Monday night.
After an even start to the game, Jamie Vardy and Danny Drinkwater netted for the managerless Foxes to carve out a convincing 2-1 halftime lead.
After Vardy had added to his tally in the second half, Philippe Coutinho could only score a consolation goal for Jürgen Klopp’s club, who could have few complaints about the result.
The key points:
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
