Liverpool Earns Much-Needed Win Over Tottenham Behind Sadio Mane’s Two Goals

Share this:

Tweet







Liverpool turned on the style to record its first Premier League victory of 2017 with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday.

An explosive first-half performance saw the Reds fly into a two-goal lead thanks to a quick-fire double from Sadio Mane.

The forward first converted after being sent clean through on goal by Georginio Wijnaldum’s through ball after 16 minutes. He grabbed a second almost immediately when he crashed home from close range after Hugo Lloris had initially repelled efforts from Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool had further opportunities to add to its tally as it moved back into the Premier League’s top four on goal difference.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com