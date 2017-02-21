Manchester City Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online

Share this:

Manchester City vs. Monaco could be one of the best UEFA Champions League matchups of the season.

The teams will meet Tuesday at Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 series.

Manchester City hasn’t lost in its last eight home Champions League games, largely thanks to a stingy defense that has conceded just five goals in that span. Fans will tune in to see if Monaco’s high-powered attack can break Manchester City’s defensive resolve.

108 – Only Barcelona (109) have scored more goals in all competitions this season than Monaco (108) across the big 5 Euro leagues. Threat. pic.twitter.com/1BhkFv707G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 21, 2017

Here’s how to watch Manchester City vs. Monaco online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX Soccer 2Go

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports