Martellus Bennett Reflects On Julian Edelman’s Crazy Super Bowl LI Catch

The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in Super Bowl LI, and Julian Edelman pulled off one of the greatest catches on the biggest stage.
Late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots wideout miraculously hauled in a deflected pass, which was an integral component of New England’s game-tying drive.
Here’s a reminder of just how crazy Edelman’s catch was.
The incredible grab was not lost on Martellus Bennett, who gave his thoughts on the catch via Twitter on Saturday.
Bennett’s hardly the only player to be in awe of the jaw-dropping reception. Tom Brady and Dion Lewis both “couldn’t believe” Edelman’s acrobatic snag.
Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images
