Martellus Bennett Reflects On Julian Edelman’s Crazy Super Bowl LI Catch

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in Super Bowl LI, and Julian Edelman pulled off one of the greatest catches on the biggest stage.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Patriots wideout miraculously hauled in a deflected pass, which was an integral component of New England’s game-tying drive.

Here’s a reminder of just how crazy Edelman’s catch was.

"I caught it! I caught it!" @edelman11 mic'd up during his incredible catch: https://t.co/YrGHqGgkO9 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 9, 2017

The incredible grab was not lost on Martellus Bennett, who gave his thoughts on the catch via Twitter on Saturday.

Just thinking that if it was anyone taller or with longer arms they wouldn't have caught the ball @Edelman11 caught. It had to be him. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 18, 2017

Bennett’s hardly the only player to be in awe of the jaw-dropping reception. Tom Brady and Dion Lewis both “couldn’t believe” Edelman’s acrobatic snag.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images