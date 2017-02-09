MLB Pitcher C.J. Wilson Retires To Focus On Sports Car Racing Career

Share this:

It seems C.J. Wilson is officially trading in his baseball hat for a racing helmet.

Wilson’s contract with the Los Angeles Angels expired after the 2016 season, but rather than the look for a job with another MLB team, the 36-year-old shifted his focus to the automotive world. Following his recent purchase of Porsche, Audi and BMW of Fresno, Wilson confirmed he committed to a full season of racing with his team C.J. Wilson Racing.

Wilson signing on to drive full-time in the 2017 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA by Yokohama led many to speculate he’d thrown his last pitch in an MLB game. While speaking to KFSN-TV about his new dealerships and his race team, Wilson all but confirmed that.

“Now, (racing) is going to be a big deal,” Wilson told KFSN-TV. “I don’t have to hide it anymore. There’s no contract violations to worry about, or anything like that.”

The driver-owner previously expressed interest in expanding his team’s operation by participating in other series such as the IMSA Continental Tire Sports Car Challenge, or even international events such as the Bathurst 12 Hour. And during his interview with KFSN-TV, Wilson again noted that him dedicating more of his time to motorsport is a “big step” toward that.

The two-time MLB All-Star is set to begin the next chapter of his career on March 15 at the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Fueled by Fresh From Florida.

