Mohamed Sanu Kind Of Links Lady Gaga To Falcons’ Super Bowl LI Collpase

Not everyone was a fan of Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl LI halftime show.

While the fans were dazzled by Lady Gaga’s entertaining show, the Falcons and Patriots had to sit in their locker rooms for what must have felt like forever before the start of the second half, which of course went horribly wrong for Atlanta and historically well for New England.

And if you ask Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, there might have been a correlation between the long halftime show and how Atlanta played while allowing the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history.

“It definitely (affected us) because usually halftime is only like 15 minutes so when you’re not on the field for an hour, it’s like going to work out, having a great workout, sitting on the couch for an hour and then trying to work out again,” Sanu said Friday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” as transcribed by WEEI.com.

In case you need a refresher, or simply still can’t believe what happened, the Falcons had a 28-3 lead in the third quarter, but the Pats miraculously forced overtime and won 34-28. But it should be noted that Atlanta actually had the first score after halftime on a 6-yard Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman.

It must be a tough pill to swallow when you were on the edge of glory like that, but we’re going to go out on a limb and say Lady Gaga had absolutely nothing to do with the collapse.

