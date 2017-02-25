Mookie Betts Channels His Inner ‘Salt Bae’ After First Spring Training Hit

Share this:

Mookie Betts takes his job very seriously, but that doesn’t mean he can’t have fun doing it.

The Boston Red Sox right fielder turned in an incredible 2016 campaign, batting .318 with 42 doubles, 31 home runs and 113 RBIs while also coming in second place in American League MVP voting, playing in his first All-Star Game and winning a Gold Glove. And he’s already showing off a bit in spring training.

Betts hit a first-inning single Saturday in the Red Sox’s game against the Minnesota Twins, and he broke out his best impression of Salt Bae, a chef who became a meme for the sensual way he sprinkles salt.

Betts and the rest of the Red Sox’s outfielders already are known for their “Win, Dance, Repeat” celebration after every Boston win, so it looks like fans are in for a fun season.