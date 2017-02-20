NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Some Interest In Jahlil Okafor Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Share this:

The Boston Celtics apparently passed on DeMarcus Cousins, but they might have their eye on another big man who could be available before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

The Celtics didn’t seem very interested in acquiring Cousins from the Kings — who reportedly sent him to New Orleans — but Boston still has some interest in Philadelphia 76ers big man Jahil Okafor, according to ESPN’s Marc Stein.

Stein, in an ESPN Radio interview Monday, mentioned Boston when talking about potential landing spots for Okafor.

“Okafor is kind of still there,” Stein said on ESPN Radio. “He’s been so out there that you tend to think Philadelphia will find something in the next three days where they move him. I’ve heard that Boston has still given some consideration. Chicago’s another team that’s been said to have shown some Okafor interest.”

Okafor is a former No. 3 pick who isn’t getting very big minutes with Philly in his second NBA season. He’s averaging just 23 minutes per game, but he’s been relatively efficient in that time, shooting 51 percent from the floor while scoring 11.4 points and pulling down 4.8 rebounds per game.

On the surface, Okafor gives the Celtics some needed size, but he’s not the prototypical big man. The 4.8 rebounds per game obviously doesn’t jump off the page in a good way, and even if you look at the rebounds per 36 minutes figure, Okafor is still averaging just 7.5 rebounds.

Maybe a change of scenery would get Okafor back on track, but it obviously depends on the price whether it would be worthwhile for the Celtics.

