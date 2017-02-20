NBA Rumors: Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins To Pelicans For Multiple Players, Draft Picks

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are about to be one of the NBA’s most feared duos.
The Sacramento Kings, after more than a year of endless trade rumors, reportedly dealt Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, citing league sources.
Cousins is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season. He was a Western Conference reserve in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, which was in New Orleans.
The acquisition of Cousins allows the Pelicans to move Davis — one of the league’s best players — to power forward, which is his natural position.
Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images
