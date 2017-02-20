NBA Rumors: Kings Trade DeMarcus Cousins To Pelicans For Multiple Players, Draft Picks

Share this:

Tweet







Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are about to be one of the NBA’s most feared duos.

The Sacramento Kings, after more than a year of endless trade rumors, reportedly dealt Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, per Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, citing league sources.

Deal with the Pels includes guard Buddy Hield, and a 2017 first-round pick to the Kings for Cousins, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Sources: New Orleans is also sending the Kings a 2017 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) and Tyreke Evans in deal, league sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

The Pelicans are including guard Langston Galloway in deal to the Kings, who'll likely be waived, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Cousins is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season. He was a Western Conference reserve in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, which was in New Orleans.

The acquisition of Cousins allows the Pelicans to move Davis — one of the league’s best players — to power forward, which is his natural position.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images