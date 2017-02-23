NBA Rumors: Raptors Shopping Jared Sullinger, Draft Pick For Wing Depth

Share this:

The Serge Ibaka deal might not be the only move the Toronto Raptors make before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors also are looking for depth, as they’re offering Jared Sullinger, who has an expiring contract, and a draft pick for help at the wing, according to NBA insider Sam Amico.

Toronto already has been buyers before the deadline by adding Ibaka, and some bench help could be a value piece as it tries to catch the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Sullinger, 24, is making over $5 million on a one-year deal with the Raptors this season. He’s averaging 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 11 games this season.

