New 49ers GM John Lynch Hops On Phone To Sell Season Tickets To Fans

Share this:

Tweet







You could say that John Lynch is a hands-on general manager.

Not only is he running the San Francisco 49ers. But he’s also selling season tickets.

Lynch wanted to meet with the team’s business department and decided to do so by interacting with the employees while they worked. A member of the sales staff was trying to close the deal with a customer on a Stadium Builder’s License — basically a personal seat license — while Lynch happened to be nearby, so the Niners GM hopped on the phone and the deal was done.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images