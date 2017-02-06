NFL Draft 2017: Round 1 Order Finalized After Super Bowl LI Classic

Share this:

Super Bowl LI is history, the New England Patriots are champs again, and the 2017 NFL Draft now is the focus of all 32 teams.

The Patriots’ overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday night not only closed the 2016 season, it finalized the order for April’s draft.

Here’s the final order of selection for Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.

1. Cleveland Browns

2. San Francisco 49ers

3. Chicago Bears

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)

6. New York Jets

7. San Diego Chargers

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Buffalo Bills

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)

13. Arizona Cardinals

14. Indianapolis Colts*

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)*

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Washington Redskins

18. Tennessee Titans

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Denver Broncos

21. Detroit Lions

22. Miami Dolphins

23. New York Giants

24. Oakland Raiders

25. Houston Texans

26. Seattle Seahawks

27. Kansas City Chiefs

28. Dallas Cowboys

29. Green Bay Packers

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

31. Atlanta Falcons

32. New England Patriots

*The 14th and 15th selections will be decided by a coin flip to settle a tie between the Vikings and Colts.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images