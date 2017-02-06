NFL Draft 2017: Round 1 Order Finalized After Super Bowl LI Classic

Super Bowl LI is history, the New England Patriots are champs again, and the 2017 NFL Draft now is the focus of all 32 teams.
The Patriots’ overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday night not only closed the 2016 season, it finalized the order for April’s draft.
Here’s the final order of selection for Round 1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. San Diego Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Indianapolis Colts*
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)*
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New England Patriots
*The 14th and 15th selections will be decided by a coin flip to settle a tie between the Vikings and Colts.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
