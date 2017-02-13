NFL Rumors: New York Giants Release Victor Cruz, Rashad Jennings

Share this:

The New York Giants aren’t wasting any time making moves this offseason.

The Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Giants will release WR Victor Cruz this afternoon, as @art_stapleton reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2017

Victor Cruz would have counted for $9.4 million against Giants' salary cap. His release this afternoon will free up $7.5 million vs cap. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2017

Giants also releasing RB Rashad Jennings in addition to Victor Cruz, per @JordanRaanan. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2017

Cruz, a Pro Bowl pick in 2012, spent the last seven years with the Giants after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2010. The 30-year-old had 39 catches for 586 yards and one touchdown this past season but had multiple standout seasons with the G-Men, including a 2011 campaign in which he totaled 1,536 receiving yards. Cruz had a career-high 86 catches and 10 touchdowns in 2012.

Jennings, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the seventh round in 2009, spent the last three seasons with the Giants. He rushed for 593 yards and a touchdown this past season in addition to catching 35 passes for 201 yards with a score.

