Patriots Fan Nails Deflated Footballs To Pole Near Roger Goodell’s Maine Home

Share this:

Tweet







Tom Brady and the New England Patriots didn’t give Roger Goodell the finger after the Pats’ miracle 34-28 Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons, but one of their supporters gave the NFL commissioner a metaphorical one in Maine.

The anticipation for the Goodell/Patriots meeting at the podium after all that happened with Deflategate was one of the big storylines heading into Sunday’s game, but there was only one vague mention of the saga from Pats owner Robert Kraft.

But if the NFL commissioner wants to head to his vacation home in Scarborough, ME, now that the 2016 season is in the books, he’ll have to drive by a telephone pole with a bunch of deflated footballs nailed to it, as pointed out by WCSH-6.

Incredibly passionate Pats fan did this on a telephone pole near @nflcommish home in Maine. He drives by this pole everyday. 👊🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/qiNCat5JXc — You wish you knew… (@DarlingDiatribe) February 8, 2017

Message sent.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images