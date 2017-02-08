Rob Gronkowski, The Rock Celebrate Patriots’ Super Bowl Win With Weird Video

Share this:

Rob Gronkowski was limited to just eight regular-season games and didn’t play a single snap after Nov. 27.

The energetic tight end still has been the life of the party following the New England Patriots’ amazing Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, though, and perhaps no clip captures his enthusiasm quite like the following video posted Tuesday to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s YouTube page.

Warning: some of the language is NSFW.

It’s classic Gronk. From throwing underwear on his head to shaking all over the place like a madman, it’s easy to see how he’s endeared himself to Patriots fans over the years for reasons beyond his on-field dominance, which we saw only sporadically this season due to injuries.

Of course, Gronkowski’s celebratory antics weren’t limited to his exchange with The Rock, who himself is as electrifying as they come. Gronk also ditched his shirt, chugged beers and spiked cans Tuesday during the Patriots’ Super Bowl parade through the streets of Boston.